Selena Gomez subtly reveals relationship status while heckling footballers

After being linked to Zayn Malik and Andrew Taggart in recent weeks, Selena Gomez confirmed she is in fact single with a hilarious new TikTok.

The singer sat on the sidelines of a football game with her friends, when she shouted at the players: "I'm single!", before quipping: "I’m just a little high-maintenance. But I’ll love you soooo much."

'The struggle man lol', she wrote on TikTok alongside the hilarious clip.

Fans were quick to heap her with praise for her brutal honesty.

