Richard Madeley's description of his new novel is like an Alan Partridge sketch

Richard Madeley is currently out promoting his new book, Father's Day, however, we're unsure he envisioned the comparisons it drew to Alan Partridge when he wrote it.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 2, the host spent two minutes talking about the book - and let's say his description was a lot more animated than listeners were anticipating.

"The book is slightly back to front because you get the ending at the beginning really", he explained to Michael Ball, setting the scene as an amphitheatre in the Cotswolds (that he thinks should be as famous as Stonehenge).

Delving into his main character he added: "His thing is to pick the most vulnerable girl in the group...and getting her to do two things: self-harm...he gets his kicks from that...but his big kick is if he can get her to kill herself."

It's not the first time the presenter has drawn comparisons to the fictional character, who Steve Coogan says is not based on Madeley.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.