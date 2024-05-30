Khloe Kardashian awkwardly explains foot fetishes to Kris Jenner on camera

Khloe Kardashian had the pleasure of explaining foot fetishes to her 68-year-old mum, Kris Jenner, during a new episode of The Kardashians - before insisting she'd make a "fortune" selling her own on OnlyFans.

The duo were discussing Jenner's previous bunion surgery, when the 39-year-old took to admiring her own "beautiful" feet.

"There's foot fetishes all around the world!", Khloe explained, leaving her mum totally baffled. "Desperate times call for desperate measures."

She added: "Kourtney and Travis are probably the emperor and empress of foot fetishes.