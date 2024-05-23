Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner swoon over ‘insane’ show Naked Attraction

In an unexpected plot twist during the debut episode of season five of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian appeared to admit she's a fan of raunchy British show, Naked Attraction.

For any non-viewers, the dating reality show sees contestants strip off completely naked in a bid to be picked by a potential suitor.

In the clip, Kim tells her younger sister, Kendall Jenner as they get ready for Paris Fashion Week, that she "needs" to watch the "insane" TV show.

"I have to show you a clip", Kim scrambles, looking it up on her phone. "Look at the vagina on the girls one - what the f*** is this?"

However, Kendall appeared convinced, adding: "That's crazy, I need to watch this show."