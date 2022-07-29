Gwyneth Paltrow tells Hailey Bieber she 'f*****' dad Stephen Baldwin as joke

Gwyneth Paltrow awkwardly joked that she'd 'f******' Hailey Bieber's dad, Stephen Baldwin in a clip that's left viewers cringing.

She appeared on Hailey's YouTube series 'Who's In My Bathroom' for a chat.

The 49-year-old Goop founder said she knew Stephen and Alec Baldwin, to which Hailey replied: “Imagine if you had some horror story and you were like, ‘He was terrible. It was a nightmare working with him.'”

“Or if I, like, f***** your dad in the bathroom? … I didn’t, I didn’t,” Gwyneth chimed in, before the model quickly moved on.

