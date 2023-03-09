Jake Paul blames NSFW reason for Tommy Fury boxing match loss

Jake Paul has blamed a wet dream for his loss against Tommy Fury at their long-awaited boxing match.

The YouTuber sat down with his brother Logan on their podcast, Impaulsive, who appeared to agree that it could have impacted his performance - as the same thing happened before his fight with KSI.

"You have two weeks of testosterone built up", Jake said. "That's why it's bad is it makes your legs weak... Your head and your legs are like connected."

