Crowd chants abuse about Hailey Bieber during surprise Justin performance

Justin Bieber fans were overjoyed as the star made a surprise appearance at Rolling Loud festival over the weekend alongside Don Toliver, but things quickly turned sour when fans started chanting about his wife.

"F*** Hailey Bieber!", they could be heard screaming as he left the stage.

It comes as the model navigates fresh internet drama involving Bieber's ex, Selena Gomez, after Hailey allegedly 'made fun' of her.

The internet has quickly turned against Hailey, who has lost over one million followers in recent weeks.

