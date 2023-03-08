Dwyane Wade's trans daughter makes runway debut after legally changing name

Basketball legend Dwayne Wade beamed from the front row of Paris Fashion Week as his transgender daughter took to the runway.

15-year-old Zaya legally changed her name and gender just weeks ago, and has been heaped with praise for her catwalk show with Miu Miu.

Step mum, Gabrielle Union was also watching on.

"She's arrived", Wade later posted on Instagram alongside the footage of Zaya, whom he shares with Siohvaughn Funches, cheering her on.

Funches tried to stop Zaya changing her documentation claiming Wade was 'profiting' from her transition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters