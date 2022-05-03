Janelle Monáe gave a powerful response on the Met Gala red carpet when they were quizzed over the response to them publicly identifying as non-binary.

"I live outside of the binary. I see all of me, I celebrate all of me, I'm walking fully in all of me," the singer told Variety.

They were then asked about their message to young people who had been super supportive of the news, adding, "I love them, and I thank them."

