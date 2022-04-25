Kanye West to appear on Pusha T's new album venting about family issues

Kanye West is set to appear on Pusha T's new album 'It's Almost Dry', venting about his family issues, according to TMZ.

The rapper will apparently feature on tracks "Dreamin Of The Past" and "Rock N Roll" addressing his divorce and ongoing custody issues with ex, Kim Kardashian.



"I ain't come to pick up the kids to pick a fight" he says on one of the tracks, reportedly alluding to his recent social media outburst about not being able to spend time with his children.

