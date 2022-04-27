Kim Kardashian claps back at belly button Photoshop accusations in the best way

Kim Kardashian is clapping back at the people accusing her of Photoshopping her belly button out of an Instagram photo, offering some sound advice.

In the photo, she's wearing a high-waisted pair of Skims, giving the illusion she has no belly button.

"Come on guys...Seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????" she wrote on Instagram.

"Belly button insecurities? Well...why don't you head on over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high waisted underwear like I did! You're welcome!!!"

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

