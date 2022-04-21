Johnny Depp explains heartbreaking reason why he didn't leave Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has explained in court why he didn't leave Amber Heard despite all of the abuse allegations.

"I didn't want to break her heart," the actor said. "When my father left, my mother - that first attempt at suicide that I woke up to and that visual in my head - that was a direct result of my father's leaving."

"Many times when I'd try to leave she would stop me at the elevator with the security guards crying, screaming, ''I can't live without you, I'm going to die,''' he added.

