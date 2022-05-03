Video

Sydney Sweeney recreates iconic scene from The Princess Diaries to unveil her Met Gala look

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney took the perfect opportunity to recreate one of her favourite movie scenes to unveil her Met Gala red carpet look.

The 24-year-old channelled The Princess Diaries (the 2001 Anne Hathaway rom-com) using a voiceover from the movie to show her transformation from bedhead into a gilded glamour princess.

She wore a custom cream Tory Burch ball gown to the event which was her first-ever Met appearance, complete with a corset and removable skirt.

met gala
