Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney took the perfect opportunity to recreate one of her favourite movie scenes to unveil her Met Gala red carpet look.

The 24-year-old channelled The Princess Diaries (the 2001 Anne Hathaway rom-com) using a voiceover from the movie to show her transformation from bedhead into a gilded glamour princess.

She wore a custom cream Tory Burch ball gown to the event which was her first-ever Met appearance, complete with a corset and removable skirt.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

