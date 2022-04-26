Sharon Osbourne boasts how ‘attractive’ she found Vladimir Putin topless on horse

Sharon Osbourne has used the launch of her new show to express her appreciation for something rather unexpected - Vladimir Putin riding on a horse topless.

Conversation onbrand-newThe Talk quickly turned to whether the panellists would deem any politicians 'attractive'.

"I can! Putin!" she piped up. "When he was on the back of that horse, bare-chested. He looked insane!"

The 69-year-old was joined by Jeremy Kyle, commentators JJ Anisiobi and Esther Krakue and actor Nicola Thorp, who all looked horrified at the revelation.

