Hailey Bieber reveals she underwent heart procedure after her brain blood clot in candid video

Hailey Bieber has opened up on the brain blood clot that terrified her earlier this year.

"Justin was like, ‘Are you ok?’ And I just didn’t respond because I wasn’t sure," she recalled of that morning. "He asked me again, and when I went to respond, I couldn’t speak. The right side of my face started drooping."

The TIA (transient ischemic attack) is also known as a "mini-stroke" and has since had surgery to close a hole in her heart that caused it.

