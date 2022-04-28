Hailey Bieber has opened up on the brain blood clot that terrified her earlier this year.

"Justin was like, ‘Are you ok?’ And I just didn’t respond because I wasn’t sure," she recalled of that morning. "He asked me again, and when I went to respond, I couldn’t speak. The right side of my face started drooping."

The TIA (transient ischemic attack) is also known as a "mini-stroke" and has since had surgery to close a hole in her heart that caused it.

