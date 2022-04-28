Kate Moss' younger half-sister Lottie has opened up about the reality of living in the shadow of Kate's success, and the twisted truth around the modelling industry.

Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 24-year-old admitted she'd be handed drugs when she was upset at shoots, after being scouted at Kate's wedding aged just 13.

"I never felt good enough and I still struggle to this day," she told host Alex Cooper. "Everywhere I go I'm never going to not be Kate Moss' sister."

