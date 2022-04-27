Bhad Bhabie pulls out receipts to prove she made $52 million on OnlyFans

Bhad Bhabie has been dragging up receipts to prove to doubters that she did make $52 million doing OnlyFans.

Danielle Bregoli (formerly known before her rap career as being the 'cash me outside girl'), uploaded a breakdown of her earnings to Instagram after she made the claims and people were sceptical.

‘Go cry about it b***h. thanks @scoopagencypartners couldn’t have done it without u,’ Bhabie captioned the Instagram post, which showed her net income to be $42.3m (£33.6m).

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

