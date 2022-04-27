Kim Kardashian's first husband responds to claim she was high at their wedding

Music producer Damon Thomas, who was Kim Kardashian's first husband, has responded to claims that she was high on ecstasy at their wedding.

The pair were married from 2000 to 2004, and in an old episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim branded it a "bad mistake" and said they eloped because she was high.

"You don't stay married to somebody or be with somebody for four to five years and it's just based on you getting high on ecstasy, you know?" Thomas responded in an interview with VladTV.

