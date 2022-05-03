Lizzo played her rare $55,000 flute for everyone at the Met Gala

Lizzo is known for her incredible fluting skills, but at last night's Met Gala, she decided to bring along her rare $55,000 instrument as an accessory for the occasion.

Playing a soulful tune for reporters on the red carpet, she showed off the gold flute alongside her huge Thom Browne coat - which reportedly took 22,000 hours to make.

The singer has practiced since she was a child, and the song she played at the event is classical tune, 'Prélude à l'Après-midi d'un Faune' by Debussy.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

