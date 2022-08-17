Hilarious moment Lewis Capaldi takes fan's BeReal on-stage at festival

Lewis Capaldi surprised a fan during his performance at Sziget festival, when he took her phone to post her BeReal for her.

The fan, known only as Kerry, passed up her phone as the singer took a selfie, along with a photo of the crowd to post to her social media account.

BeReal forces users to take unfiltered photos in the moment at a different time each day, to which Lewis joked: "I got the notification a long time ago so...not very real, Kerry."

