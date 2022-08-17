'Broke' Andrew Tate 'lies' and 'cheats' during TV travel show before he was famous

Unearthed footage saw a 21-year-old Andrew Tate appear on a travel TV show and confess he was ready to 'lie' and 'cheat' his way to winning.

Ultimate Traveller takes place in Indonesia and sees six inexperienced backpackers competing for a £10,000 prize.

"I've never been in a situation in my 21 years of life where I really wanted something and didn't get it," he says in his intro. "My plan is to lie and cheat my way through this competition."

