Tony Hawk reveals how much he earned from Pro Skater video games

Tony Hawk has revealed the incredible impact of his Pro Skater games and how much he made from releasing them, while on The Nine Club podcast.

"I don't want to go into detail, but I will give you this," he said, before discussing how he received an unexpected $4m cheque for Pro Skater 3 over lunch.

"He slides the cheque over and I'm like 'I got lunch!'," he jokes about the day, adding that those were royalties alone, and it 'changed his life'.

