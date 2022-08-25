Tommy Lee reveals real reason why he posted nude photo on Instagram

Mötley Crue’s Tommy Lee has addressed the naked photo he posted to Instagram earlier this month, which sparked outrage over double standards on the platform.

"A couple of weeks ago, we had like a two-week break off the tour, and I went on a motherf******g bender, bro,” he told concert-goers in Texas.

"I got f*****g sideways as f and got naked and posted pictures of my d***".

He then encouraged others to follow suit: "I like to see titties, but tonight is equal-opportunity night. Tonight I wanna see everyone's d***."

