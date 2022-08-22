Kylie Prew confirms JoJo Siwa breakup during TikTok Live

JoJo Siwa's beau, Kylie Prew, has confirmed the pair have broken up again after recently rekindling their romance.

Prew took to TikTok live to confirm the rumours, which Siwa is yet to comment on.

"Someone asked me, just now, if I was single. I am," she told fans.

"I've been single for almost two months, and it’s okay, it’s not deep, I promise, everything’s fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross, because it’s not. And I just wanted to clear the air.”

