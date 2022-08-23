Victoria Beckham fans can't get over her accent in make-up tutorial

Victoria Beckham is causing confusion in a recent Instagram makeup tutorial, sporting an unusually posh accent to what fans are used to hearing from the Spice Girl.

She was promoting Satin Kajal Liner from her makeup range, when fans noticed she'd lost her Harlow voice.

'Check out Spice Girls videos she definitely did not sound like that', one person commented, while another added: 'Strange accent, didn’t realise she was actually posh. I thought it was a joke?'

Victoria has been based in London for some time, which could explain it.

