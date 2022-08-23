Kim Kardashian's Paris jewellery thief doesn't 'feel guilty' and blames her

Yunis Abbas, who spent almost two years in jail for his part in the 2016 Paris robbery of Kim Kardashian has opened up about how he 'doesn't feel guilty' and blames her for flaunting her wealth.

The criminal appeared in a Vice documentary on the rise of social media-provoked robberies.

“They should be a little less showy towards people who can’t afford it. For some people, it’s provocative," he said.

“Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it, and that was that. Guilty? No, I don’t care.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.