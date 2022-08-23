Stormzy spectacularly gatecrashes Manchester United vs Liverpool coverage

Stormzy accidentally ended up joining in with the Liverpool vs Manchester United coverage when the rapper was spotted across the pitch by anchor, David Jones.

He went over to join Roy Keane and Gary Neville wearing a United shirt, and was with his nephews at the game.

"Someone just gave me a mic and I'm like 'mum, I made it!'" he joked about how 'star-struck' he was.

He was quick to comment on Ronaldo missing from the starting line-up: "You've got to let the GOATs be the GOATs, you know."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.