Kate Moss strips completely naked to launch her new wellness brand

Kate Moss has stripped off to celebrate the launch of her new wellness brand, Cosmoss.

In an Instagram post, the 48-year-old was filmed in the nude diving into a pond for a swim, as she says in a voiceover: "Follow me to Cosmoss."

“Mesmerising and magical. COSMOSS is self-care created for life’s modern journeys,” the caption reads, announcing the launch on 1 September.

While little is known about what the brand will be offering, it so far hints towards being similar to Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop.

