Joe Lycett reveals he's pulled off secret four-year-long stunt that 'infuriated' MPs

Joe Lycett used a promotional video for his upcoming tour to reveal to fans that he'd been working on a stunt undetected for four years.

"It was a very special, very gay stunt which involved infuriating MPs...headlines around the world...and getting in trouble with the police," he admitted in the clip captioned: 'A confession'.

"If you've been looking closely, you'd have seen that I haven't been keeping it secret at all...I've been telling you what I was up to all along."

The 34-year-old says all will be revealed at his shows.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.