Eddie Hall shares his insane Strongman diet - including family-sized cheesecake

Eddie Hall has revealed what he used to eat in a day during Strongman competitions, and it totals a whopping 16,000 calories.

By 9:30 he'd consume two breakfasts and a snack which came to over 3,000 calories, and left him needing a nap.

But, despite being athletic, his diet wasn't particularly healthy, with fry-ups, family-sized cheesecakes and over 1kg of pasta.

However, since leaving his World's Strongest Man title behind, he's cut back to 7,000 calories a day.

