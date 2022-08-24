Video

Demi Lovato exposes Disney for 'controlling' her as teen star

Demi Lovato is the latest teen star to expose the 'control' she was subject to by Disney Channel.

The 30-year-old has been vocal about her struggles, and appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast to reveal the channel had a say on everything she did.

"That pressure of 'you are replaceable' is always there ... I would even go as far to say there was a brainwashing element to it," she said. "They barricaded me in my hotel room. They put furniture outside of my door so I couldn't get out."

demi lovato
