Demi Lovato exposes Disney for 'controlling' her as teen star

Demi Lovato is the latest teen star to expose the 'control' she was subject to by Disney Channel.

The 30-year-old has been vocal about her struggles, and appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast to reveal the channel had a say on everything she did.

"That pressure of 'you are replaceable' is always there ... I would even go as far to say there was a brainwashing element to it," she said. "They barricaded me in my hotel room. They put furniture outside of my door so I couldn't get out."

