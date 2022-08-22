Nicola Adams shares baby's horrific poonami that ended up on walls

Since becoming a parent just a few weeks ago, Nicola Adams has documented the realities she's now faced with: Poonamis.

Taylor Nate Adams, who was born in July, laid unbothered as his mum showed off the explosion that had landed all over the room, and was dripping down the walls.

"When the s*** literally hits the fan", the former boxer can be heard saying. "...and the walls."

Many people in the comments were quick to joke about how something so cute could make such a mess.

