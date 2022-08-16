Logan Paul thinks he photographed a UFO at Stonehenge

Logan Paul thinks he's captured a polaroid photo of a 'UFO' at Stonehenge after he took the perfect snap of the sun hitting the rocks.

There has been numerous conspiracy theories surrounding Stonehenge being formed by aliens.

"I glance at it again, and in the top left where it's over-exposed in the clouds looks like the shape of a flying saucer," the YouTuber describes of the mystery photo.

'No way that’s not edited', one commenter wrote, while others speculate the 27-year-old might be telling the truth.

