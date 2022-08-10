Olivia Newton-John's grieving daughter Chloe posts sweet duet clip

Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi has shared a sweet clip of the pair singing together, shortly after news of the actress's death.

They could be seen in a studio cosying up as they recorded a duet of 'Window In The Wall'.

'You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space. It has been my honour and continues to be my honour to be your baby and best friend,' she wrote in the caption.

Newton-John passed away aged 73 at her home in California.

