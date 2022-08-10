Idris Elba reveals how he 'hustled' his way onto Jay-Z's album

Idris Elba has spoken out about how he made his way onto Jay-Z's album - and it involved writing a poem.

The actor appeared on The Tonight Show where he spoke about the rapper's 2007 album, 'American Gangster', as well as Paul McCartney’s 2021 album ‘McCartney III: Imagined‘.

“At the time I hear Jay was about to do an album associated with the film,” Elba said, adding that he wrote a long poem to a beat.

"We got this text back from Jay saying, ‘Um, I don’t love this…I f****** love it.’”

