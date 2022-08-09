Gogglebox family goes to 'Karen's Diner' and it's even better than the show

One of Gogglebox's most popular families, the Malones, took a trip to a savage 'Karen's Diner' and it's safe to say the footage from the day was almost as good as the show.

During the experience, mum Julie wore a hat which read 'cheapest prozzy on the council estate', while dad, Tom, who's known for his blunt sense of humour, seemed to be getting right into the spirit with his, which branded him a 'gaping a*******'.

The waitresses, who are known for their rudeness, even sang a not-so-polite rendition of 'happy birthday'.

