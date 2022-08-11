Madonna rides Jimmy Fallon like a horse on the Tonight Show

Madonna has been known for her raunchy antics in recent times, but during an appearance on the Tonight Show, she shocked viewers by riding Jimmy Fallon like a horse.

The pair were playing a word association game, when the final letter to be brought out was ‘I’, with Jimmy exclaiming ‘icon’, as Madonna opted for 'idiot'.

Her answer left the host on the floor laughing, which gave the 63-year-old enough time to hop on top of him and straddle him, while pretending to hit him with a whip.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.