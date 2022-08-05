Selena Gomez praises 'real stomachs' in body positive TikTok

Selena Gomez has owned body confidence by championing that “real stomachs are coming the f*** back” in a new TikTok.

The singer lays in her bikini as a viral voice-over tells her to "suck it in" as she mimes back: "I'm not sucking s*** in."

Earlier this year, Gomez hit out at criticism about her weight, adding that she 'doesn't care' about other people's thoughts on her.

The 30-year-old's body positivity stems from having a life-saving kidney transplant, and has proudly shown off her scar since.

