Tyson Fury enjoys his 'favourite meal' turkey dinosaurs and chips after retiring

Tyson Fury is enjoying his boxing retirement by eating his favourite meal - turkey dinosaurs and chips.

The 34-year-old heavyweight posted a clip of the meal along with a splash of ketchup, as he said: "Welcome to retirement Paris...one of my favourite meals in the world...get up there my boy!"

'I can now official defend myself to my pals for eating a meal fit for a champion', one fan commented.

Fury has also splashed out on a £300,000 Ferrari since stepping away from the sport, but still keeps his humble Volkswagen Passat.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.