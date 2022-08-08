Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan join busker to sing on streets of Dublin

Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan surprised fans in Dublin city centre when they put on an impromptu gig in the street.

The pair joined local busker Jacob Koopman on Grafton Street, where Horan sang his single 'Slow Hands' and Capaldi 'Someone You Loved' before they joined forces for a cover of Coldplay's 'Yellow'.

In true Lewis Capaldi fashion, the 25-year-old joined the growing crowd for a boogie as he acted as a hypeman for the former One Direction star.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.