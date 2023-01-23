This is what the Stranger Things quote from Noah Schnapp's yearbook actually means

Stranger Things fans are going wild for Noah Schnapp's high school yearbook quote, which was recently unveiled on TikTok by someone who claims they went to his school.

The 18-year-old appears next to his sister, Chloe, in the book, who has done a long, emotional quote about her time at the school.

However, the actor who plays Will Byers in the Netflix show simply went with: "To all the teachers that never taught me a thing - Stranger Things S2 Episode 5, 35:08".

While it may seem cryptic, if you go to that exact point in Stranger Things, Dustin (played by Gaten Matarazzo) can be seen standing at the door of the Wheeler household saying: “Son of a b****. You’re really no help at all, you know that?”

Savage.

Schnapp hasn't yet confirmed whether it was really him, however, fans noticed he did add the video in question to his 'favourites', suggesting a response could be on its way very soon.

Despite being wildly successful in Hollywood during his teenage years, he's just started his college degree at University of Pennsylvania, reportedly majoring in business.

