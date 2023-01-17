Four times Selena Gomez didn't care what trolls thought of her appearance

Selena Gomez has recently hit back at trolls commenting on her body at the 2023 Golden Globe awards - and it's not the first time she's had to stand up for herself.

The singer has always been open with her struggles around body image, but loves to play off nasty comments that are made about her online, by posting about how much she loves herself.

“I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays,” she justified of last weekend's red carpet. “But we don't care.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters