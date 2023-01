Miley Cyrus' new song 'Flowers' has caused quite a stir - because it would appear it's a clap back at her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

Not only did she release the song on his birthday, but the track is a flipped version of Bruno Mars' 'When I Was Your Man', the song Liam dedicated to her at their wedding.

Instead of "I hope he buys you flowers" from the original, the country singer belts "I can buy my own flowers".

