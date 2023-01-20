Katie Price's new business venture involves selling her used underwear for £350

Katie Price is planning to sell off memorabilia from her time as a glamour model - including sets of used underwear for £350 a pop, framed and signed.

If you just want the lingerie, however, it'll set you back £200.

"Today, I've had a request for Tom, so 'To Tom...' he wants few wet dreams so, 'Wet dreams'", she said in a clip advertising the lingerie, signing her first one, which included a set of red and black suspenders.

You can also bag a signed book for £35.

