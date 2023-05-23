Lewis Capaldi savagely reacts to his new album being rated 4/10 in media reviews

As a musician, it must be devastating for an album you've worked so hard on to flop when it comes to reviews - but not for Lewis Capaldi.

In fact, he made light of his new record, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, only been given four out of 10 in reviews by making a hilarious TikTok about the saga.

"My new album was reviewed in Pitchfork and I got a four and I was like 'woah, a four, that's incredible, four out of five'", he began.

"They do it out of f****** ten."

