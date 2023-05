Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper is delighting fans with a new video of a trip to London - where he got to see a revolving door for the first time ever.

The farmer, who admits to never leaving Chipping Norton, is overjoyed as he spins through what appears to be a hotel door, as Jeremy Clarkson mocks him.

"It's amazing!", he shouts.

Clarkson, however, doesn't seem as impressed, adding: "He's never seen a revolving door".

Click here to sign up for our newsletters