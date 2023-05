Lewis Capaldi made a surprise appearance during a Peloton class this week, and naturally, he used the opportunity to hype spinners up the way the trainers notoriously do.

The ride was actually to celebrate the singer's new album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, and saw the singer get sweaty alongside fans to his favourite songs.

He even found time to shout a few Celtic chants in honour of his favourite football team.

