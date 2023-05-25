Kim Kardashian has a strict 'no balding' rule on her dating requirements list

Kim Kardashian has revealed her lengthy list of dating requirements - and good teeth are essential.

In the season premiere of The Kardashians, the reality star set out her 'perfect man' off the back of her split from Pete Davidson.

But while teeth apparently make her 'horny', a bad hairline does not.

"No balding", she said in a confessional. "But then I don't know if I was also in love I'll rub your bald head."

"...We're just talking about a perfection list."

