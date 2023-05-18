Andrew Tate shares brutal thoughts on kids growing up 'wanting to be Ant Man'

Andrew Tate has some harsh words for children who grow up wanting to be Ant Man rather than Steven Seagal.

The controversial influencer posted a rant video to social media, blasting boys for no longer wanting to 'destroy all men'.

"That's it? That's everyone's f****** aspiration? Ant Man?", he scathed. "Spider Man is already the worst super hero."

Tate is still on house arrest following a 30-day extension from a Romanian court.

