Salma Hayek effortlessly shrugs off wardrobe malfunction on Instagram

Salma Hayek just almost bared-all on Instagram - and she doesn't care.

The Magic Mike actor made a video to celebrate her hitting 24 million followers, dancing around a hotel room with friends, when her dressing gown made an unfortunate slip.

But instead of being embarrassed and demanding the video be erased, she merely blurred out her lady bits and posted it anyway.

“24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile. Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride!” she wrote, making no reference to what had happened.

